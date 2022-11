EU hyväksyi säännön: Suurten pörssiyhtiöiden lisättävä aliedustetun sukupuolen hallituspaikkoja

✊One step closer to #GenderEquality!

👏Congratulations @larawoltersEU & @Evelyn_Regner for not giving up on our 10-year fight for women representation!@Europarl_EN has approved legislation to ensure gender balance on company boards in the 🇪🇺.



Details👉 https://t.co/mYONSlWowI pic.twitter.com/dHkQonqQOe