Pentti Jokinen sijoittaa aktiivisesti kuluttajatuoteyhtiöihin – “Oman kilpailuedun löytäminen on sijoitustoiminnan ytimessä”

$DOCS Dr. Martens at EV / E = 9,5 (LTM)



Last 5y cagr:



Rev 26,8%

GP: 32,5%

OP Income: 48%

FCF: 44,7%



Average ROE/ROIC +30%



2,9M IG Followers, with top of the industry engagement numbers.



Why is it so cheap? Few issues affecting the share price imho:



1/3 pic.twitter.com/SSYMPTMro7